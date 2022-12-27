Are we looking at the next big move in Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)?

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is -39.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 10.75% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 16.72% at the moment leaves the stock -19.24% off its SMA200. AQMS registered -46.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.57%.

The stock witnessed a -3.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.73%, and is 37.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.76% over the week and 9.69% over the month.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $49.70M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.00% and -55.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.50%).

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.60% this year.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.40M, and float is at 75.54M with Short Float at 5.41%.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH EDWARD J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SMITH EDWARD J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $0.64 per share for a total of $64000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Aqua Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Taecker Benjamin S. (Chief Eng and Opr Officer) sold a total of 49,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $0.77 per share for $38158.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the AQMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Cotton Stephen (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 283,758 shares at an average price of $0.77 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 3,787,217 shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS).