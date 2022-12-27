Are we looking at the next big move in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is -8.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.65 and a high of $72.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBA stock was last observed hovering at around $55.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.81% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.05% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.13, the stock is 1.52% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -8.84% off its SMA200. RBA registered -8.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.16%.

The stock witnessed a 4.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.45%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $6.19B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.57 and Fwd P/E is 22.54. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.38% and -22.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.84M, and float is at 110.78M with Short Float at 4.00%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JETER JAMES J,the company’sChief Customer Advoc. Officer. SEC filings show that JETER JAMES J sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $61.73 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20764.0 shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Watt Darren Jeffrey (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $61.69 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Watt Darren Jeffrey (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $58.21 for $23284.0. The insider now directly holds 1,846 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is trading -0.79% down over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -51.97% lower over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -38.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.