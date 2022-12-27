Are we looking at the next big move in WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)?

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) is -86.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $8.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAPS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 72.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is -27.71% and -42.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -77.42% off its SMA200. MAPS registered -87.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.54%.

The stock witnessed a -29.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.92%, and is -24.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has around 606 employees, a market worth around $124.46M and $220.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.01. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.44% and -90.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WM Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 152.70% this year.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.55M, and float is at 74.07M with Short Float at 6.40%.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feijoo-Osorio Juan Jose,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Feijoo-Osorio Juan Jose sold 42,713 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $1.20 per share for a total of $51174.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

WM Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Dean Justin (CTO and CIO) sold a total of 26,977 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $1.20 per share for $32389.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MAPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Lee Arden (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 28,977 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $34688.0. The insider now directly holds 495,616 shares of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS).