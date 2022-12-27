BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) is -52.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $41.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $7.88, the stock is -12.07% and -17.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -5.29% at the moment leaves the stock -17.50% off its SMA200. BBIO registered -80.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $EBIO and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $UBIO.

The stock witnessed a -10.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.69%, and is -14.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $88.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.23% and -81.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.94M, and float is at 107.05M with Short Float at 18.79%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kumar Neil,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Kumar Neil sold 34,640 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.81 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that STEPHENSON BRIAN C (Secretary, Treasurer & CFO) sold a total of 19,678 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $9.40 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the BBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Ellis Andrea (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $8.39 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO).