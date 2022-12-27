Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -23.81% Change This Year

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) is -23.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.91 and a high of $86.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $65.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $65.30, the stock is 0.71% and 5.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 3.86% off its SMA200. BLDR registered -20.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.19%.

The stock witnessed a 7.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.46%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $9.57B and $23.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.99 and Fwd P/E is 10.69. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.51% and -24.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 218.90% this year.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.31M, and float is at 135.70M with Short Float at 4.64%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARMER MICHAEL ALAN,the company’sPresident – Commercial Ops. SEC filings show that FARMER MICHAEL ALAN sold 3,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $65.95 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61621.0 shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Beckmann Jami (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $68.60 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30990.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, SHERMAN FLOYD F (Director) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $55.09 for $1.93 million. The insider now directly holds 13,972 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading -68.47% down over the past 12 months and Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) that is -1.20% lower over the same period. TopBuild Corp. (BLD) is -42.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.