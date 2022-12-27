Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -23.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.23 and a high of $66.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.93% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 19.42% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.26, the stock is -3.11% and -12.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -21.28% off its SMA200. CPE registered -25.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.79%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.62%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $3.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.82 and Fwd P/E is 2.43. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.11% and -45.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.40% this year.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.70M, and float is at 60.38M with Short Float at 10.22%.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kimmeridge Energy Management C,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $56.65 per share for a total of $368.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.2 million shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $62.00 per share for $12.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.94 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, BPP HoldCo LLC (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $62.00 for $12.4 million. The insider now directly holds 5,935,002 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shell plc (SHEL) that is trading 31.80% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 11.55% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 28.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.