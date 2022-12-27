Check out this: Accolade Inc. (ACCD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) is -68.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $27.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACCD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.88% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 16.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.35, the stock is -2.01% and -10.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 4.77% at the moment leaves the stock -18.99% off its SMA200. ACCD registered -68.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.30%.

The stock witnessed a -3.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.64%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has around 2350 employees, a market worth around $573.39M and $350.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.13% and -69.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.48M, and float is at 68.97M with Short Float at 5.74%.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Accolade Inc. (ACCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SINGH RAJEEV,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SINGH RAJEEV sold 230 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $8.43 per share for a total of $1939.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Accolade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that HILTON MICHAEL W (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 82 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $8.43 per share for $691.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ACCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Cavanaugh Robert N (President) disposed off 156 shares at an average price of $8.43 for $1315.0. The insider now directly holds 144,462 shares of Accolade Inc. (ACCD).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 7.25% up over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is 12.85% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 48.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.