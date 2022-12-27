CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 127.02% Change This Year

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) is 127.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 35.29% higher than the price target low of $8.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.63, the stock is -1.53% and 3.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 1.94% off its SMA200. CTIC registered 132.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.18%.

The stock witnessed a -2.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.18%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $723.29M and $32.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 209.34% and -27.82% from its 52-week high.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.89M, and float is at 125.93M with Short Float at 10.94%.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Craig Adam R,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Craig Adam R sold 188,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27861.0 shares.

CTI BioPharma Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Craig Adam R (President and CEO) sold a total of 53,996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $6.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27861.0 shares of the CTIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Metzger Michael A (Director) disposed off 91,500 shares at an average price of $5.58 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 34.71% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 213.50% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 17.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.