FOLD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Now

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is 1.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.65% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.67, the stock is -3.06% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 15.26% off its SMA200. FOLD registered -4.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.16%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.35%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $323.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.46% and -9.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.90%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.22M, and float is at 251.96M with Short Float at 8.06%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crowley John F,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Crowley John F sold 10,468 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $12.15 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Crowley John F (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 11,347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $12.20 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Campbell Bradley L (President & CEO) disposed off 5,485 shares at an average price of $12.20 for $66926.0. The insider now directly holds 689,618 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 18.58% up over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 23.58% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 14.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.