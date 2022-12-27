Fox Corporation (FOXA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FOXA Stock Is Going Next

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is -16.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.01 and a high of $44.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $36.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.13% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -13.93% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.76, the stock is -1.44% and 1.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -9.04% off its SMA200. FOXA registered -17.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.90%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.16%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $16.08B and $14.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.80% and -31.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.00M, and float is at 434.05M with Short Float at 1.97%.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MURDOCH LACHLAN K,the company’sExecutive Chair, CEO. SEC filings show that MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $36.50 per share for a total of $4.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Fox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chair, CEO) sold a total of 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $36.50 per share for $4.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 152.0 shares of the FOXA stock.

Fox Corporation (FOXA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -25.20% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -50.17% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -51.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.