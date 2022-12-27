Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) is 6.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.73 and a high of $12.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.62% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -37.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.38, the stock is 2.92% and 8.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 7.33% off its SMA200. IRWD registered 4.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.72%.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.09%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $420.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.10 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.24% and -4.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.80%).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 386.30% this year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.07M, and float is at 150.89M with Short Float at 10.93%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rickard Jason,the company’sSVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Rickard Jason sold 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $12.39 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Silver Ronald (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 682 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $11.56 per share for $7884.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the IRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Emany Sravan Kumar (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,578 shares at an average price of $11.56 for $76042.0. The insider now directly holds 78,422 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 17.94% up over the past 12 months and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) that is -86.28% lower over the same period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is -58.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.