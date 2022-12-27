Is Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) a good stock to buy now?

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -62.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.85% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 3.99% and 4.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock -26.34% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -64.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.90%.

The stock witnessed a 6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.64%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $520.90M and $423.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.19% and -67.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.70% this year.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.61M, and float is at 381.31M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WOLD OLSEN PER,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $1.69 per share for a total of $92730.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 17.94% up over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 16.66% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 22.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.