Is The Progressive Corporation (PGR) a good stock to buy now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is 26.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.81 and a high of $134.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGR stock was last observed hovering at around $128.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $127.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.41% off the consensus price target high of $169.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -29.44% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $129.44, the stock is -0.15% and 1.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.52% off its SMA200. PGR registered 27.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.05%.

The stock witnessed a -1.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.88%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $75.23B and $48.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 91.67 and Fwd P/E is 20.46. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.40% and -3.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Progressive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.40% this year.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.50M, and float is at 582.96M with Short Float at 0.53%.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bailo Karen,the company’sCommercial Lines President. SEC filings show that Bailo Karen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $128.90 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33460.0 shares.

The Progressive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Mascaro Daniel P (Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO) sold a total of 3,930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $126.55 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38888.0 shares of the PGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Broz Steven (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 5,170 shares at an average price of $127.07 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 26,323 shares of The Progressive Corporation (PGR).

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 15.22% up over the past 12 months and American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is 11.65% higher over the same period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is 13.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.