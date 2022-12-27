Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is -21.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.21 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.7% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 10.89% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.93, the stock is -2.92% and -5.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -21.66% off its SMA200. MAT registered -18.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.20%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.10%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 36300 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $5.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.14 and Fwd P/E is 9.95. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.44% and -37.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 614.00% this year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.47M, and float is at 352.67M with Short Float at 7.88%.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Isaias Zanatta Roberto Jacobo,the company’sEVP & Chief Supply Chain Offr. SEC filings show that Isaias Zanatta Roberto Jacobo sold 51,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $24.50 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59035.0 shares.

Mattel Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that BRADLEY RICHARD TODD (Director) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $24.54 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 162.0 shares of the MAT stock.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 16.56% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -8.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.