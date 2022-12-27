MongoDB Inc. (MDB) down -62.70% since start of the year

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is -62.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.15 and a high of $570.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDB stock was last observed hovering at around $196.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3%.

Currently trading at $197.47, the stock is 10.23% and 13.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -27.42% off its SMA200. MDB registered -64.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.93%.

The stock witnessed a 30.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.10%, and is -2.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has around 3544 employees, a market worth around $13.59B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 341.64. Profit margin for the company is -30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.11% and -65.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.92M, and float is at 66.20M with Short Float at 6.81%.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at MongoDB Inc. (MDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 94 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cochran Hope F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cochran Hope F sold 1,175 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $208.65 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7674.0 shares.

MongoDB Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Ittycheria Dev (President & CEO) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $200.00 per share for $14.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A (Director) disposed off 14,095 shares at an average price of $154.02 for $2.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,322,954 shares of MongoDB Inc. (MDB).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 4.43% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -72.01% lower over the same period.