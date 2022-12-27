OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 44.6% Upside

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is -33.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.77 and a high of $55.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMF stock was last observed hovering at around $32.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.6% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 7.67% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.24, the stock is -9.15% and -8.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -15.12% off its SMA200. OMF registered -33.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.24%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.80%, and is -2.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $4.01B and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.38 and Fwd P/E is 4.76. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.54% and -40.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.35M, and float is at 116.95M with Short Float at 5.11%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shulman Douglas H.,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $37.08 per share for a total of $42642.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

OneMain Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Shulman Douglas H. (President and CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $40.23 per share for $40233.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the OMF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Shulman Douglas H. (President and CEO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $40.64 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 348,612 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF).

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -64.05% down over the past 12 months and Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is -31.58% lower over the same period.