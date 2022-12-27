Positives for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) as stock gains in recent trading

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is 28.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.10 and a high of $119.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CF stock was last observed hovering at around $89.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.79% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -13.42% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.74, the stock is -8.75% and -11.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -8.44% off its SMA200. CF registered 25.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.52%.

The stock witnessed a -14.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.42%, and is -4.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $17.64B and $11.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.96 and Fwd P/E is 6.33. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.80% and -24.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.90% this year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.20M, and float is at 195.35M with Short Float at 2.55%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Noonan Anne P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Noonan Anne P sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $118.64 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26411.0 shares.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Frost Bert A (Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn) sold a total of 20,964 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $112.01 per share for $2.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41424.0 shares of the CF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Will W Anthony (President & CEO) disposed off 102,520 shares at an average price of $110.16 for $11.29 million. The insider now directly holds 322,916 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) that is trading -1.25% down over the past 12 months.