These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) is -40.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.23 and a high of $20.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.1% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.72% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.16, the stock is -7.59% and -6.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.00% off its SMA200. DNB registered -39.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.60%.

The stock witnessed a -9.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.18%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has around 6296 employees, a market worth around $5.30B and $2.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.69. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.28% and -41.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.40% this year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 429.20M, and float is at 339.98M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massey Richard N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Massey Richard N sold 181,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC (Director) sold a total of 8,287,846 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $13.40 per share for $111.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49.58 million shares of the DNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC (Director) disposed off 8,287,846 shares at an average price of $13.40 for $111.1 million. The insider now directly holds 49,579,771 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB).

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -38.96% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -39.26% lower over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is -29.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.