TWKS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Now

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) is -64.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $27.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.11% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.51, the stock is 1.67% and 4.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -32.96% off its SMA200. TWKS registered -64.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.22%.

The stock witnessed a 20.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.51%, and is -4.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $1.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.01. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.97% and -65.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -236.60% this year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.62M, and float is at 89.36M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Ian,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Davis Ian bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43163.0 shares.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Murphy Christopher Gerard (CEO Thoughtworks North America) sold a total of 4,124 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $8.00 per share for $32992.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the TWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Mandapaty Sai Krishna (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,139 shares at an average price of $8.02 for $41215.0. The insider now directly holds 210,637 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS).