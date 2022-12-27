Why should you keep an eye on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is -4.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.80 and a high of $183.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMC stock was last observed hovering at around $165.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $180.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.94% off the consensus price target high of $197.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -16.61% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.59, the stock is -2.63% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 2.64% off its SMA200. MMC registered -2.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.19%.

The stock witnessed a -2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.99%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $82.19B and $20.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.84 and Fwd P/E is 22.29. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.96% and -9.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 498.00M, and float is at 495.42M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beswick Paul,the company’sSVP, Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Beswick Paul sold 1,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $176.75 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8118.0 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Klisura Dean Michael (President & CEO, Guy Carpenter) sold a total of 8,694 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $172.34 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20595.0 shares of the MMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, MCGIVNEY MARK C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 61,510 shares at an average price of $170.00 for $10.46 million. The insider now directly holds 33,678 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -34.02% down over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is 15.22% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 11.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.