Will PACCAR Inc (PCAR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is 17.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.90 and a high of $104.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $99.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.07% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -11.72% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.55, the stock is 0.01% and 3.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 15.31% off its SMA200. PCAR registered 21.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.32%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.54%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has around 28500 employees, a market worth around $34.71B and $27.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.48 and Fwd P/E is 12.47. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.24% and -3.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.20% this year.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.40M, and float is at 341.73M with Short Float at 1.07%.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHIPPERS HARRIE,the company’sPRESIDENT & CFO. SEC filings show that SCHIPPERS HARRIE sold 29,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $95.64 per share for a total of $2.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53246.0 shares.

PACCAR Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that FEIGHT R PRESTON (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 13,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $95.77 per share for $1.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62377.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, HUBBARD TODD R (VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 491 shares at an average price of $95.00 for $46645.0. The insider now directly holds 1,628 shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ford Motor Company (F) that is -43.90% lower over the past 12 months.