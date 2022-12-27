Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) is -35.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.07 and a high of $125.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $73.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22%.

Currently trading at $72.27, the stock is -11.70% and -17.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -20.56% off its SMA200. WOLF registered -34.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.39%.

The stock witnessed a -21.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.19%, and is -6.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has around 4017 employees, a market worth around $9.13B and $830.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 72.93. Profit margin for the company is -18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.45% and -42.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.03M, and float is at 123.34M with Short Float at 9.42%.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LE DUY LOAN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LE DUY LOAN T bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $90.95 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that LE DUY LOAN T (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $91.04 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29662.0 shares of the WOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, LE DUY LOAN T (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $73.82 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 27,662 shares of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -48.70% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -16.90% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -39.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.