Analysts suggest Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) could spike 82.0% in a year

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is -99.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $21.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVYA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -76.88% and -84.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.12 million and changing -9.35% at the moment leaves the stock -95.51% off its SMA200. AVYA registered -99.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.41%.

The stock witnessed a -84.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.75%, and is 19.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.97% over the week and 32.20% over the month.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has around 8063 employees, a market worth around $15.32M and $2.77B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.83% and -99.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.30% this year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.60M, and float is at 71.40M with Short Float at 23.87%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by King Theodore Walker Cheng-De,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that King Theodore Walker Cheng-De sold 4,762,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.47 million shares.

Avaya Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that King Theodore Walker Cheng-De (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $0.68 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.0 million shares of the AVYA stock.