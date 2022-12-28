Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:NLY Stock Is Going Next

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is -28.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.11 and a high of $33.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLY stock was last observed hovering at around $22.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $19.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -21.57% lower than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.49, the stock is 3.72% and 12.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -6.32% off its SMA200. NLY registered -31.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.17%.

The stock witnessed a 3.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.93%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $10.45B and $3.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.45. Profit margin for the company is 73.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.84% and -32.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 318.80% this year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 467.87M, and float is at 466.49M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finkelstein David L,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Finkelstein David L bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $5.56 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -30.90% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -23.21% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -21.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.