Are we looking at the next big move in Invitae Corporation (NVTA)?

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is -88.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $16.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVTA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -71.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -26.88% and -31.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.98 million and changing -5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -53.37% off its SMA200. NVTA registered -88.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.73%.

The stock witnessed a -38.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.54%, and is -12.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $433.74M and $520.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -3.39% and -89.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitae Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.97M, and float is at 236.53M with Short Float at 19.60%.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Invitae Corporation (NVTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by George Sean E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that George Sean E sold 11,163 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $2.08 per share for a total of $23210.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Invitae Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that George Sean E (Director) sold a total of 44,816 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $2.04 per share for $91420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the NVTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, WERNER ROBERT F. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,350 shares at an average price of $3.45 for $4658.0. The insider now directly holds 251,307 shares of Invitae Corporation (NVTA).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) that is trading -92.87% down over the past 12 months.