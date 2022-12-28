Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.11% Change This Year

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -5.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $25.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $17.77, the stock is 5.76% and 12.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.63 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -1.81% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -2.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.26%.

The stock witnessed a 11.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.44%, and is 7.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $31.14B and $11.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.69 and Fwd P/E is 22.72. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.03% and -30.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 3.29%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 4.08% up over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 39.90% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 37.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.