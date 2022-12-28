Check out this: Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is -39.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.12 and a high of $167.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $97.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88%.

Currently trading at $95.34, the stock is -9.70% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.12 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -7.54% off its SMA200. AMAT registered -41.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.34%.

The stock witnessed a -9.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.30%, and is -8.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $80.79B and $25.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 14.03. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.06% and -42.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.00%).

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 853.00M, and float is at 844.14M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deane Timothy M,the company’sGVP, Applied Global Services. SEC filings show that Deane Timothy M sold 29 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $91.46 per share for a total of $2652.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87532.0 shares.

Applied Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Little Teri A. (SVP, CLO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $89.50 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83169.0 shares of the AMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Little Teri A. (SVP, CLO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $86.30 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 93,169 shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading -17.91% down over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -41.25% lower over the same period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -59.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.