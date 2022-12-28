Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is 53.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.41 and a high of $189.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVX stock was last observed hovering at around $177.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.23% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.45% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -11.57% lower than the price target low of $161.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.63, the stock is 2.91% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 9.69% off its SMA200. CVX registered 51.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.40.

The stock witnessed a -2.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.38%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) has around 42595 employees, a market worth around $336.92B and $227.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.22 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.64% and -5.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 374.50% this year.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.93B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 1.09%.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Chevron Corporation (CVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 37,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $182.31 per share for a total of $6.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Chevron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $181.77 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM (Executive Vice President) disposed off 143,466 shares at an average price of $179.30 for $25.72 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX).

Chevron Corporation (CVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 78.04% higher over the past 12 months. Shell plc (SHEL) is 30.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.