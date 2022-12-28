Exelon Corporation (EXC) up 4.77% since start of the year

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is 4.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.19 and a high of $50.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.94% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -10.64% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.15, the stock is 2.87% and 9.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -1.16% off its SMA200. EXC registered 10.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.66%.

The stock witnessed a 7.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.47%, and is 3.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has around 31518 employees, a market worth around $42.36B and $24.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.11 and Fwd P/E is 18.28. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.64% and -14.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 993.74M, and float is at 991.25M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Exelon Corporation (EXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anthony John Tyler,the company’sCEO of Pepco Holdings LLC. SEC filings show that Anthony John Tyler sold 4,451 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $47.49 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Exelon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Souza Fabian (SVP & Corporate Controller) sold a total of 21,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $47.61 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2337.0 shares of the EXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Khouzami Carim V (CEO BGE) disposed off 3,962 shares at an average price of $44.35 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC).

Exelon Corporation (EXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.02% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 0.37% higher over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is 7.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.