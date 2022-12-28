Fisker Inc. (FSR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is -57.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $18.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 15.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is -6.90% and -9.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing -5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -26.61% off its SMA200. FSR registered -60.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.31k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.27.

The stock witnessed a -9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.29%, and is -2.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) has around 396 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $0.08M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.46% and -62.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -238.80% this year.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.23M, and float is at 175.80M with Short Float at 32.39%.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greuel Wendy J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Greuel Wendy J. bought 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $7.28 per share for a total of $9858.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1355.0 shares.

Fisker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Finnucan John C IV (Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $7.31 per share for $3290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16908.0 shares of the FSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Fisker Henrik (President & CEO) acquired 33,700 shares at an average price of $7.42 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 629,218 shares of Fisker Inc. (FSR).