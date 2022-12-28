Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Is Up 0.70% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is 0.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.90 and a high of $17.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -22.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.88, the stock is -1.02% and 5.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.07 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 8.40% off its SMA200. HPE registered -0.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.49%.

The stock witnessed a 0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.89%, and is 2.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has around 60200 employees, a market worth around $20.30B and $28.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.43 and Fwd P/E is 7.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.45% and -10.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.50% this year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 1.97%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cox Jeremy,the company’sSVP Controller and CTO. SEC filings show that Cox Jeremy sold 11,534 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $16.10 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46455.0 shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Hotard Justin (EVP, GM, HPC and AI) sold a total of 45,306 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $16.38 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13788.0 shares of the HPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Black Thomas E Jr (EVP, GM, Storage) disposed off 50,076 shares at an average price of $16.37 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -27.89% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -30.80% lower over the same period. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is -25.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.