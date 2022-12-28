Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is -20.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.33 and a high of $90.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCHP stock was last observed hovering at around $69.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.78% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -11.34% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.03, the stock is -7.64% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 2.29% off its SMA200. MCHP registered -22.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.11%.

The stock witnessed a -8.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.43%, and is -3.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $37.96B and $7.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.06 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.06% and -23.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 551.50M, and float is at 538.57M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bjornholt James Eric,the company’sSenior VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $72.88 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36358.0 shares.

Microchip Technology Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that CHAPMAN MATTHEW W (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $72.88 per share for $72880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36682.0 shares of the MCHP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, SIMONCIC RICHARD J (Senior VP, Analog/Intrfce BU) disposed off 8,596 shares at an average price of $77.15 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 111,446 shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) that is -59.01% lower over the past 12 months. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is -41.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.