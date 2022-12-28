Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is -93.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.36 and a high of $175.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.16% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 31.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is -39.54% and -51.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.9 million and changing -8.28% at the moment leaves the stock -78.50% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -95.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.65%.

The stock witnessed a -46.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.79%, and is -14.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.28% over the week and 10.01% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 1541 employees, a market worth around $800.41M and $1.85B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.34% and -94.97% from its 52-week high.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.50% this year.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.98M, and float is at 84.59M with Short Float at 27.86%.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG JAMES F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $73.58 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62590.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Herrmann John A III (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $140.91 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3845.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, YOUNG JAMES F (Director) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $144.16 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 75,090 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).

Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.57% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.63% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 46.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.