NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -51.99% Change This Year

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is -51.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.13 and a high of $313.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $152.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.85% off its average median price target of $199.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.55% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -28.37% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.21, the stock is -14.80% and -6.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.3 million and changing -7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -17.83% off its SMA200. NVDA registered -54.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.64%.

The stock witnessed a -13.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.76%, and is -13.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 22473 employees, a market worth around $350.42B and $28.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.06 and Fwd P/E is 32.78. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.59% and -54.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.10% this year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.48B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 1.48%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEVENS MARK A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STEVENS MARK A sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $165.09 per share for a total of $9.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Dabiri John (Director) sold a total of 293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $165.80 per share for $48579.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2417.0 shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Robertson Donald F Jr (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,494 shares at an average price of $167.89 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 56,617 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -17.91% lower over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -41.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.