Positives for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) as stock gains in recent trading

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is -39.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.45 and a high of $152.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $89.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88% off its average median price target of $122.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.71% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 48 analysts, but current levels are 5.45% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.93, the stock is -6.88% and -7.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.42 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -20.75% off its SMA200. GOOG registered -40.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.89%.

The stock witnessed a -9.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.36%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has around 186779 employees, a market worth around $1134.18B and $282.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.87 and Fwd P/E is 16.84. Distance from 52-week low is 5.37% and -42.19% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a “Buy”. 48 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.09B, and float is at 5.32B with Short Float at 0.56%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 134 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Toole Amie Thuener,the company’sVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 855 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $101.13 per share for a total of $86467.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24908.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that MATHER ANN (Director) sold a total of 360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $98.48 per share for $35453.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11300.0 shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. (Member of 10% Group) acquired 182,312 shares at an average price of $34.60 for $6.31 million. The insider now directly holds 1,294,527 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -30.80% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -51.06% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -66.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.