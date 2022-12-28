Positives for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) as stock gains in recent trading

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is -97.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GROV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -37.26% and -69.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.84 million and changing 15.58% at the moment leaves the stock -94.92% off its SMA200. GROV registered -97.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.12%.

The stock witnessed a -60.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -93.08%, and is -9.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 47.43% over the week and 21.20% over the month.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $44.38M and $334.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.84% and -97.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.10% this year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.22M, and float is at 60.04M with Short Float at 0.27%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sculptor Capital Management, I,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $0.54 per share for a total of $10800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.78 million shares.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Cleary Kevin Michael (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $0.59 per share for $58740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the GROV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Sculptor Capital Management, I (10% Owner) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.56 for $14000.0. The insider now directly holds 8,803,986 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV).