Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -20.77% Change This Year

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is -20.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.20 and a high of $50.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $36.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.15% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.09% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.97% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.94, the stock is -10.73% and -8.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.02 million and changing -5.96% at the moment leaves the stock -13.53% off its SMA200. LUV registered -18.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.39%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.75%, and is -6.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 64123 employees, a market worth around $19.80B and $22.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.66 and Fwd P/E is 10.46. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.38% and -32.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 593.00M, and float is at 591.67M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTFORD JOHN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $38.87 per share for a total of $87458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21046.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that MONTFORD JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $45.70 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23296.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -15.64% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is -14.31% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -31.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.