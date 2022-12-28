The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SCHW Stock Is Going Next

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is -2.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.35 and a high of $96.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCHW stock was last observed hovering at around $81.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $82.22, the stock is 2.69% and 5.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 12.61% off its SMA200. SCHW registered -4.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.13%.

The stock witnessed a 0.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.78%, and is 5.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has around 35200 employees, a market worth around $151.66B and $20.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.96 and Fwd P/E is 16.79. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.53% and -14.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.89B, and float is at 1.69B with Short Float at 0.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwab Charles R.,the company’sCo-Chairman. SEC filings show that Schwab Charles R. sold 132,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $79.66 per share for a total of $10.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31.11 million shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Schwab Charles R. (Co-Chairman) sold a total of 132,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $78.29 per share for $10.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31.16 million shares of the SCHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Morgan Peter J. III (MD, EVP, and General Counsel) disposed off 1,463 shares at an average price of $80.04 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,803 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -45.24% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is -15.28% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -23.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.