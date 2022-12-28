These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is -28.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $15.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.98% off the consensus price target high of $11.25 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -25.76% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.69, the stock is 5.97% and 16.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.05 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -3.56% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -30.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.23%.

The stock witnessed a 6.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.73%, and is 5.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $6.08B and -$1698.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.57. Distance from 52-week low is 46.44% and -31.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 286.60% this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 571.62M, and float is at 569.26M with Short Float at 5.40%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kain Gary D,the company’sDirector, Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Kain Gary D sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $14.10 per share for a total of $2.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Kain Gary D (Director, Executive Chair) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $14.10 per share for $5.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the AGNC stock.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -31.68% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -23.21% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -21.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.