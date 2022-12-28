Things appear to be looking up for Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -25.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 1.91% higher than the price target low of $4.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.62, the stock is -3.99% and -0.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.88 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -4.96% off its SMA200. NOK registered -27.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.74%.

The stock witnessed a -4.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.48%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 87927 employees, a market worth around $25.87B and $25.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.53 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.24% and -27.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Oyj is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 163.90% this year.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.61B, and float is at 5.58B with Short Float at 0.21%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -65.00% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is -27.89% lower over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -4.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.