Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is -26.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.01 and a high of $68.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.06% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.84, the stock is -0.43% and -2.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -10.84% off its SMA200. TFC registered -26.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.43%.

The stock witnessed a -8.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.46%, and is 4.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has around 50283 employees, a market worth around $56.69B and $14.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.83 and Fwd P/E is 8.26. Profit margin for the company is 39.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.09% and -37.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Truist Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 1.32B with Short Float at 0.98%.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROGERS WILLIAM H JR,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that ROGERS WILLIAM H JR sold 142,606 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $47.78 per share for a total of $6.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Truist Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that RATCLIFFE DAVID M (Director) bought a total of 132 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $46.99 per share for $6203.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3055.0 shares of the TFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, VOORHEES STEVEN C (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $49.82 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 60,873 shares of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.70% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -27.13% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -15.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.