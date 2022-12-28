Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is -41.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.90 and a high of $45.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $24.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $24.40, the stock is -8.62% and -11.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.13 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -11.91% off its SMA200. UBER registered -43.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.51%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.50%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has around 29300 employees, a market worth around $48.66B and $29.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.64% and -46.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a “Buy”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.98B, and float is at 1.98B with Short Float at 2.00%.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A total of 226 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 133 and purchases happening 93 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hazelbaker Jill. SEC filings show that Hazelbaker Jill sold 63,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $31.02 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80750.0 shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Hazelbaker Jillsold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $30.01 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the UBER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, West Tony () disposed off 4,167 shares at an average price of $32.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 142,593 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DoorDash Inc. (DASH) that is -68.96% lower over the past 12 months.