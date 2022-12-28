Why HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is -28.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.08 and a high of $41.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $26.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.97% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -12.79% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.07, the stock is -3.80% and -3.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -15.88% off its SMA200. HPQ registered -28.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.40%.

The stock witnessed a -10.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.37%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $26.49B and $62.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.98 and Fwd P/E is 7.39. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.44% and -34.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 996.00M, and float is at 970.20M with Short Float at 3.65%.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Banerji Shumeet,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Banerji Shumeet sold 17,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $29.53 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46708.0 shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Tran Tuan (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) sold a total of 54,115 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $28.33 per share for $1.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61465.0 shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Faust Jonathan P (Global Controller) disposed off 6,028 shares at an average price of $28.37 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 11,647 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -27.89% down over the past 12 months and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) that is -30.37% lower over the same period.