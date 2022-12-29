A peek at Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK): Who has invested in It?

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is 66.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.3% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.07% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.43, the stock is -12.24% and -21.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -7.82% at the moment leaves the stock -17.92% off its SMA200. CRK registered 53.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.37%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.87%, and is -7.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.62 and Fwd P/E is 2.94. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.20% and -39.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.70% this year

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 232.48M, and float is at 124.85M with Short Float at 14.14%.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TURNER JIM L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TURNER JIM L bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $13.91 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that FOSTER MORRIS E (Director) bought a total of 14,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $14.33 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the CRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, FOSTER MORRIS E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.06 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 162,084 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is trading 61.29% up over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 33.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.