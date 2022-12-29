CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Volatility At 1.90%, Should You Add A Position?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is 9.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.03 and a high of $33.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNP stock was last observed hovering at around $30.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.8% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.24% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.52, the stock is -0.22% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 0.72% off its SMA200. CNP registered 9.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.81%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.23%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has around 9418 employees, a market worth around $18.98B and $8.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.17 and Fwd P/E is 20.47. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.93% and -8.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.50% this year

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 630.00M, and float is at 628.70M with Short Float at 1.95%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smitherman Barry T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smitherman Barry T bought 8,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $28.38 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20534.0 shares.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Smitherman Barry T (Director) sold a total of 16,347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $31.23 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12529.0 shares of the CNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Smitherman Barry T (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.67 for $57340.0. The insider now directly holds 23,747 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -1.60% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 8.29% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 19.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.