Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) is 7.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSAT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 28.57% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is -19.72% and -29.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.05% off its SMA200. GSAT registered 4.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.57%.

The stock witnessed a -33.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.60%, and is -6.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) has around 329 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $141.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.50% and -58.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.30%).

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Analyst Forecasts

Globalstar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 681.44M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Timothy Evan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor Timothy Evan sold 395,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.04 million shares.

Globalstar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Taylor Timothy Evan (Director) sold a total of 395,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $1.57 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.44 million shares of the GSAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Clary Rebecca (VP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 350,000 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 1,809,129 shares of Globalstar Inc. (GSAT).

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DISH Network Corporation (DISH) that is trading -58.90% down over the past 12 months and EchoStar Corporation (SATS) that is -37.51% lower over the same period. Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) is 21.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.