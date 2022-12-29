Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is 15.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.60 and a high of $245.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAT stock was last observed hovering at around $243.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.76% off its average median price target of $242.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.01% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -25.99% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $239.38, the stock is 2.14% and 6.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 17.21% off its SMA200. CAT registered 15.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.47%.

The stock witnessed a 3.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.69%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has around 107700 employees, a market worth around $123.36B and $56.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.48 and Fwd P/E is 15.94. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.05% and -2.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.20% this year

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 525.00M, and float is at 519.28M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Creed Joseph E, the company’s Group President. SEC filings show that Creed Joseph E sold 7,698 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $244.00 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Johnson Denise C (Group President) sold a total of 23,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $240.14 per share for $5.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8605.0 shares of the CAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Creed Joseph E (Group President) disposed off 5,003 shares at an average price of $238.00 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 22.99% up over the past 12 months.