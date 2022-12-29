Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -46.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.83 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $22.67, the stock is 1.55% and 3.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -14.54% off its SMA200. SIX registered -47.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.19%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.44%, and is 8.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.87 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.70% and -52.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.09M, and float is at 81.98M with Short Float at 6.54%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mick Gary, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mick Gary bought 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $21.40 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59675.0 shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Mick Gary (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $21.94 per share for $49356.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54425.0 shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Mick Gary (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $20.94 for $31411.0. The insider now directly holds 52,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -20.07% lower over the past 12 months.