New Big Money Means CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is 16.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.39 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXW stock was last observed hovering at around $12.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.66, the stock is -3.96% and 2.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -5.59% at the moment leaves the stock 6.16% off its SMA200. CXW registered 13.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.37%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.99%, and is 2.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has around 10348 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.02 and Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.97% and -18.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.40% this year

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.57M, and float is at 113.03M with Short Float at 1.73%.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lappin Harley G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lappin Harley G. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $11.48 per share for a total of $22968.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71475.0 shares.

CoreCivic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Carter, Cole G. (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $11.62 per share for $58100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CXW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, GARFINKLE DAVID (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $11.61 for $87089.0. The insider now directly holds 331,687 shares of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW): Who are the competitors?

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is 44.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.