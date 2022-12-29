New Big Money Means Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) is -54.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.47 and a high of $117.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $52.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01%.

Currently trading at $51.05, the stock is -2.98% and -3.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -27.77% off its SMA200. STX registered -55.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.58%.

The stock witnessed a -2.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.41%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $10.48B and $10.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.84 and Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.54% and -56.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.00M, and float is at 205.30M with Short Float at 5.19%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $103.26 per share for a total of $5.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Romano Gianluca (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 20,495 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $107.36 per share for $2.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19391.0 shares of the STX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) disposed off 272,297 shares at an average price of $108.01 for $29.41 million. The insider now directly holds 13,437,070 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetApp Inc. (NTAP) that is trading -37.62% down over the past 12 months and Western Digital Corporation (WDC) that is -51.93% lower over the same period. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is -21.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.